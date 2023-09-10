WATCH LIVE

Ralphs manager in Temple City attacked while trying to stop thief, deputies say

The manager was punched while trying to confront the suspect who was caught trying to steal some items, deputies say.

Sunday, September 10, 2023 2:16AM
TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ralphs manager in Temple City was attacked while trying to confront a knife-wielding suspect caught trying to steal from the store, deputies say.

It happened at the store on Las Tunas Drive just around 5:46 p.m.

The Temple Sheriff's Station said the suspect was trying to steal some items when the manager confronted him. The suspect punched the manager in the face and brandished a knife, investigators said. Video posted to the Citizen app shows deputies surrounding the scene as the investigation was unfolding.

Deputies found the suspect loading the items into a vehicle and was taken into custody soon after.

The condition of the manager is unknown and no other injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

