Rams hand out free goodies at pop-up newsstands ahead of Sunday playoff game against Buccaneers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As the playoff game between the Rams and the Tampa Buccaneers approaches this Sunday, the team was in the community on Friday trying to get Rams fans excited.And what better way to do that than with free goodies?The team calls it the Los Angeles Rams Newsstand. They set one up at Inglewood coffee shop Sip & Sonder, and another at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica."We know there's a lot of Rams fans in Inglewood and L.A., and so we're really excited just to be able to meet people and get excited for this game," said Madison, a Los Angeles Rams cheerleader, who didn't share her last name.The Rams Newsstands will be available for fans on Saturday too. Fans who stop by the pop-up newsstands receive autographed mini helmets and footballs, rally towels, posters, pom-poms and more. There's also special exclusive gear for season ticket members."It's awesome because we didn't have football for a long time and they're finally back and it's awesome," said Rams fan Timothy Martinez. "My kids get to grow up with football."Not only does this get fans pumped about the Rams playoff run, but it also drives customers to local businesses."They're trying to show that they support the area because there was a whole lot of speculation and whole lot of issue with the new stadium being built and everybody was worried about what's going to happen to the neighborhood," said an Inglewood native and season ticket member dressed as Spider-Ram. "They showed what they want to do with the neighborhood. They want to keep the neighborhood the way it is and they want to support the businesses."And the excitement isn't just in Los Angeles. Rams fans like Ana and Dean McCarthy are making their way to Tampa Bay to represent their team."We're gonna go to Tampa," said McCarthy. "We're gonna bring that win back to L.A."The Rams Newsstands will be available to fans on Saturday too. The Rams are also supporting six different watch parties around Southern California and more detail about those can be found on their website.