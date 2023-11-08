Rams, LA Food Bank and LA Care team up to help feed families in need this Thanksgiving holiday

The Rams, L.A. Care and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank partnered for a food distribution in Long Beach to help fight food insecurity this Thanksgiving.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 400 families in Long Beach went home with bags full of turkey and fresh produce, just in time for the holidays.

"I'm low income and I'm a single mother and it's very appreciative. Also, there's a lot of people that are starving and can barely make it," said Long Beach resident Nora Pith.

The Los Angeles Rams, L.A. Care and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up to host a food distribution at the Community Resource Center in Long Beach to help families in need.

"We want to make sure our community can come to this place; they can get the food that they need in order to make sure that they have what they need as families." Said Mariah Walton, Senior Community Relations Specialist for L.A. Care Health Plan.

"The Rams are supporting us with turkey and groceries and it feels awesome honestly to be part of this event," said Long Beach resident Rosaura Larios.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell was also in attendance along with Rams cheerleaders and Rampage the mascot.

"I was out here handing out turkey, giving out potatoes and canned goods to 400 families. This is a great thing and a great experience to do and I'm just going to keep enjoying it," Atwell said.

Organization leaders say this is an important event to have, especially right before Thanksgiving when food insecurity and inflation are at an all-time high.

"The L.A Regional Food Bank has definitely been definitely experiencing this increase in demand for food assistance. So, doing these types of distributions are really important to fill the gap for people who are struggling with hunger," said Michael Flood, CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

