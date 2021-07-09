Sports

Rams to have 10 open training camp practices at UC Irvine this year

The Los Angeles Rams are taking their talents down to Orange County.

This year's training camp, presented by Unify Financial Credit Union, will take place at UC Irvine from July 28 through August 10 and will feature 10 practices that are open to the public.

Fans must register for free tickets to attend one of the practices.

Apart from watching players out on the field, open practices will also feature live entertainment, various giveaways, autograph opportunities and more. That includes the Corona Beer Gardens, located at the north end of the practice fields, that will be available for those 21 and older.

For the younger fans, the Kid's zone will feature three different inflatable stations and a 50-yard mini football field for them to enjoy.

