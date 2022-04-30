2 arrested, including teacher, in connection with 2021 murder in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11801802" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of one-year-old Jamari Mendez still do not know how he died, only that the his parents are allegedly involved.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people, including an elementary school teacher, were arrested in connection with a 2021 murder in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities announced Thursday.Corey Cooper died May 6, 2021 when he was shot and lost control of his cars, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic and crash into two vehicles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.Cooper, 39, died at the scene.Authorities say their investigation led them to a car believed to be involved in the shooting - a white Jeep registered to 40-years-old Anthony Spennato and 39-years-old Beth Ullom, both residents of Rancho Cucamonga.Ullom is a teacher at John L. Golden Elementary in Rancho Cucamonga.The sheriff's department said they used multiple databases to track down the Jeep, which they say was sold about two weeks after the shooting.After finding the vehicle, detectives say it was the same Jeep involved in the shooting.Ullom and Spennato were interviewed Wednesday and later arrested and booked at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, authorities said.Ullom was arrested and held on $50,000 bail on a charge of accessory to murder. Spennato was arrested for murder, with bail set at $1 million.The Etiwanda School District sent a statement to parents explaining Ullom is on administrative leave.