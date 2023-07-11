One person has died after a car plunged 150 feet off a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

1 killed after SUV plunges over cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person has died after an SUV plunged 150 feet off a cliff in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the area near Palos Verdes Drive and West Calle Entradero around 2:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle over a cliff.

First responders arrived to the scene to search for any other potential victims after the car landed on a rocky beach.

One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a county fire spokesman.

Further details about the crash, including what caused the driver to go over the cliff, is unknown.

City News Service contributed to this report.

