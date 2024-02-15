"Our communities take the right to vote seriously and it shouldn't be the subject of a prank," Harris Co. officials said.

Drake, 50 Cent among 5 rappers registered to vote using same TX address in apparent prank

Drake, 50 Cent, and Chris Brown are among five rappers who were registered to vote at the same house in Katy, Texas, as an apparent prank.

KATY, Texas -- Several rappers were falsely registered to vote using the same address in Katy, Texas -- just west of Houston. However, the Harris County Attorney's Office is taking what seems to be a prank very seriously.

According to partners four sister station KTRK, the Houston Chronicle reported that music artists Drake, 50 Cent, Chris Brown, Trey Songz and The Game were all registered with the same home address.

So how did this happen?

The reporter behind the story paid a visit to the neighborhood and said residents there had never seen the rappers in or out of that home, but whoever did this was able to register the artists using their legal names and dates of birth only, as no ID was required.

The Chronicle's report says the apparent prank is spotlighting a loophole in federal voting registration laws that allows anyone to register people to vote.

Meanwhile, other people have expressed frustration when it comes to trying to register to vote, saying it took several tries.

READ MORE: Analysis: It took me 3 tries to register to vote in Texas and I'm an elections reporter



KTRK reached out to the Harris County Attorney's Office, which sent the following response:

"Drake and 50 Cent obviously did not do these voter registrations and whoever did committed a crime. Our communities take the right to vote seriously and it shouldn't be the subject of a prank."

"These people are either committing high misdemeanors or felonies," Randall Erben, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told the Chronicle, referring to whoever registered the celebrities to vote. "This is not fooling around."