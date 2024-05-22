CLASS ACT: High school seniors choose kindness over pranks

A sweet surprise! A graduating class in Tomball walked out of school and marched towards a struggling donut shop. The owners did not expect what happened next.

TOMBALL, Texas -- In a refreshing twist on the typical senior prank, the 2024 graduating class of Concordia Lutheran High School decided to leave a positive mark on their community. Instead of pranks, the seniors raised $2,680 for Champion Donuts, a struggling business that has been a beloved part of their mornings for years.

"The donut shop has been a huge part of our school life," Senior Spencer Marlow said.

Senior Jayden Noack added, "They always throw in an extra donut hole or donut, a good way to get the morning going."

The students wanted to ensure the shop could make it through the slow summer season. They worked for two weeks to raise as much funds as they could. Their efforts culminated in a heartfelt donation that moved the owners deeply.

