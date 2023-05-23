Here's what pet owners need to know to keep their companions safe as rattlesnake season sets in.

What to know to keep pets safe during rattlesnake season in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While enjoying a hike along the many trails in Southern California, pet owners are asked to be aware of rattlesnakes as temperatures start to heat up.

One man said his dog was recently bitten by a rattlesnake while on a walk near Lake Hollywood.

"It's incredibly expensive to treat a snake bite," said Chris Alberghini, who added that treating his dog's snake bite cost him about $2,000. Luckily, his dog is expected to be fine.

Connor Merkovich with L.A.-based All Star Animal Trapping says this is definitely rattlesnake season.

"As we are getting closer to the warmer and sunnier parts of the year, rattlesnakes are definitely coming out quite a bit more on hiking trails and areas where there's lots of brush, dry debris - things like sticks and twigs," Merkovich said. "You're going to see a lot more rattlesnakes out and about."

Snakes will warn you you're getting too close. Merkovich's best advice is to keep at least four to six feet away or more.

If your dog is bitten, you've got a half hour window to get your dog to the vet before the bite causes some permanent damage.