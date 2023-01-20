Latin pop band "RBD" announces international tour, making a stop in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of Latin Pop's biggest groups RBD has announced a new international tour with one of the stops being at Banc of California Stadium, which recently change its name to BMO stadium.

The "Soy Rebelde" tour reunites the group for its 20th anniversary. The group will be performing in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

RBD will be performing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans who wish to join any pre-sales must register to be a Verified Fan.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 26 at noon and general public tickets are available the next day at noon.

KFSN-TV contributed to this report.