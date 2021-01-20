presidential inauguration

Familiar White House faces offer support to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- As Joe Biden prepared for his inauguration Wednesday, supporters across the country celebrated and wished the soon-to-be president and soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris the best.

Biden's oath of office Wednesday to become the 46th President of the United States puts him at the helm of a deeply divided nation where he inherits a confluence of crisis that are arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

Ahead of the ceremony, politicians took to social media to offer their support.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted in support of his former vice president saying, "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time."

He included a photo of the pair hugging in the White House.



Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted in support of Harris, "It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today-a woman sworn in to the vice presidency-will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right."



She also offered words of encouragement to the soon-to-be president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tweeting, "So excited to call these two wonderful people "Mr. President" and "Dr. Biden."



The president-elect himself also offered supportive words toward his wife, tweeting "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."



