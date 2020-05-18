The Walt Disney Company names new executives to head streaming, theme park businesses

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced that Josh D'Amaro has been named Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, and Rebecca Campbell has been named Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International."Our company is very fortunate to have a deep bench of talent and we're extremely pleased to welcome these two exceptionally qualified Disney veterans to our senior management team," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a news release. "Both Josh and Rebecca have more than two decades of leadership experience with the Company, a keen understanding of our brands and businesses, and a shared passion and vision for delivering extraordinary entertainment and one-of-a-kind experiences."Campbell most recently served as President of Disneyland Resort. In her new role, she will oversee Disney's global streaming business, including Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar, as well as Disney's international businesses.Campbell succeeds longtime Disney executive Kevin Mayer, who is leaving the company to become Chief Operating Officer of ByteDance and Chief Executive Officer of TikTok, ByteDance's popular mobile video platform. She previously served as President of The Walt Disney Company-EMEA in London and President of the ABC Owned Television Stations in addition to holding executive positions at WABC-TV in New York and WPVI-TV in Philadelphia."Having been a part of the Direct-to-Consumer and International leadership team, I know what a stellar group it is, and I'm honored to be able to lead the organization during this dynamic and exciting time," Campbell said in a news release. "Armed with the best creative content engines and technology teams in the industry, I am extremely confident in our ability to continue growing the business around the globe."D'Amaro most recently served as President, Walt Disney World Resort. In his new role, he will oversee, among other things, Disney's six theme park-resort destinations around the world, the company's cruise line and other travel and leisure-oriented businesses as well as Disney's licensing and retail businesses and publishing operation. He succeeds Chapek, who was named Disney's CEO earlier this year."I want to thank Bob for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to following his record of driving innovation, value and growth as we deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests. It is an incredible honor to lead our team of talented and dedicated cast members around the globe, who go above and beyond every single day," D'Amaro said. "Even during this challenging time, their enthusiasm for what we do is unwavering, and my goal is to bring our cast members back to work as soon as possible so they can continue to create that magic."D'Amaro joined Disney in 1998 and has held various positions in the Parks business, including Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy for Walt Disney World Resort, Vice President of Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park and others.Jeff Vahle, formerly President, Disney Signature Experiences, will succeed D'Amaro in the role of President, Walt Disney World Resort. Ken Potrock, who had served as President, Consumer Products, will succeed Campbell in the role of President, Disneyland Resort.