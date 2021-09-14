Politics

West Hollywood poll worker removed for wearing pro-Trump clothing at voting site

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

West Hollywood poll worker removed for wearing Trump clothing

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County poll worker who wore political messages on his clothing while working at a West Hollywood voting site has been removed, county officials said.

A photo posted to Twitter showed the man wearing a "Trump 2020" hat and a T-shirt that proclaimed "Where's Hunter / Trump 2020" while he worked at a West Hollywood voting center.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said the man was contacted and informed that "the attire was inappropriate and unacceptable."

The office said it appeared he had already been given that information but continued to wear the clothing.

"He was released and is no longer working at the vote center," the registrar's office said.

Wearing of political messages of any affiliation by county workers is a form of "electioneering" that is not allowed at polling places.

The person who posted the photo said it was taken Monday night in an early voting center in West Hollywood's Plummer Park.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswest hollywoodlos angeles countyvotingcalifornia governor recallelectionpresident donald trumpspecial election
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Election Day: Newsom facing recall as voters hit the polls
How California's voters have changed since the 2003 recall
Watch live California recall election results and coverage
Man arrested in killing of Sylmar mother
California recall poll: Will Gov. Newsom be recalled?
Where to drop off your ballot for the CA recall election
Comedian Norm Macdonald dies at 61
Show More
Riverside girl, 11, tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time
FBI's hunt continues for Tarzana couple convicted of $18M COVID fraud
Caught on video: Melrose barbershop employee held at gunpoint
CA recall: Elder campaign pushes unfounded fraud claims
Riverside County sheriff: 'I will not enforce vaccine mandate'
More TOP STORIES News