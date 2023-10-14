WATCH LIVE

Meet the first girl to play for the Redlands East Valley freshman football team

"She wanted to do it and we got a lot of support for it," said Steve Wilson, father of Kaydence Wilson. 

BySophie Flay KABC logo
Saturday, October 14, 2023 1:10AM
Kaydence Wilson is the first girl to be part of the Redlands East Valley freshman football team.

"She wanted to do it and we got a lot of support for it," said Steve Wilson, father of Kaydence Wilson.

"She comes out she grinds every day. You know, she doesn't complain. You know, she doesn't ask for any free treatment or any special treatment. It's just football, football football," said Jay Robinson, coach of the Redlands East Vallet Freshman Football Team.

Kaydence's parents describe her as a straight-A, honors student, who has a love for music.

And when she said she wanted to add football to her long list of hobbies, they didn't know if she could.

"To be honest, when she said she wanted to play football, I didn't think it was allowed. And I was like, we'll have to look into that. I don't know if they let girls." said Bernadette Macias, Kaydence's mother.

According to Coach Robinson, Kaydence puts in the work. He and the rest of the boys, welcomed her with open arms.

"The crowd gets into it, the boys hype her up," Robinson said.

"I want as many girls to join as they can. I think that they should be able to do and I think if they're thinking about it, they should just go for it because I think it's worth it," said Kaydence Wilson.

