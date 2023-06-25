Redondo Beach cancels 4th of July fireworks display due to new pollution rules

The popular 4th of July fireworks display at Redondo Beach has been canceled this year due to new pollution rules.

Last month, the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board established a "National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System General Permit" for discharging fireworks on or near the ocean.

"The objective of the general permit is to protect public health and aquatic resources by prescribing reasonable management measures to prevent and reduce pollution that results from firework displays," the board wrote of the permit in its approval of another city's application earlier this year.

The company planned to put on the show canceled due to concerns of penalties for non-compliance.