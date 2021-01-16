Oscar, Emmy winner Regina King spreads her wings, moves into feature film directing with 'One Night in Miami'

HOLLYWOOD -- Oscar winner Regina King continues to spread her show biz wings. She's now directed her first feature film. It's about four famous men and "One Night in Miami."The film is set in 1964, and Cassius Clay-before he became Muhammad Ali-has just become the Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. After his win, he plans to celebrate with three good friends: activist Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown."The actors, I mean, they're just, they're simply amazing," said King."There was very powerful and serious work happening on that set and it was only able to happen because Regina created the environment," said Leslie Odom Jr, who plays Cooke."She is a dictionary of different skill sets when it comes to what makes a film good because she knows the well-rounded nature of filmmaking," said Aldis Hodge, who plays Brown."One Night in Miami" takes a serious look at what was going on in America more than 55 years ago, by way of four friends who were big social influencers long before there was ever an internet."Our history is our history," said King. "These conversations have been conversations before 1964."And now, in 2021, the conversation continues.