LGBTQ+ Specialized Addiction Treatment Center Program

A man who has been battling addiction most of his life shares the lessons he's learned by founding a treatment center.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA (KABC) -- Substances like alcohol, opioids, methamphetamine, and cocaine are heavily abused in the LGBTQ+ community.

Zach Ament, founder, and co-CEO, saw there was a need for substance abuse treatment serving LGBTQ+ individuals which led to the opening of Westwind Recovery in 2018.

Westwind Recovery is a client-centered treatment facility that offers detox, residential, outpatient, and up-scale sober living homes throughout Los Angeles, California.

Their LGBTQ+ addiction treatment center program addresses coping with coming out, confusion around sexual orientation and gender identity, internalized homophobia, and more.

Ament's addiction began at an early age that spiraled, leading to his admittance to a treatment center.

"I started drinking after my Bar Mitzvah. I had kept this secret that I was gay. From the time that I was 13 years old," founder Zach Ament stated. "And I think keeping that secret caused me to build up walls from my friends and family. And the second I took that first drink, it relieved all of that concern."

The treatment center Ament attended helped him become sober and come out as a gay man.

Ament met his late husband, Justin Wells, who was also a recovering addict on a sober camping trip.

"We supported each other. We took weekend trips to Palm Springs, did barbecues, and went to 12-step meetings together. And people who had not stayed sober previously ended up staying sober with that support. So, Justin and I looked at each other and said, I think we're running a sober living." Ament added.

One of their goals was for the facility to use fun as a foundation. Today, Westwind focuses on creating a fun environment while nurturing a strong and vibrant community.

Wells passed away after taking too many opioids after a back surgery complication, but their son fuels Ament's passion to help others live a happy sober life.

"My son Koa is really my reason for waking up in the morning and doing the work that I do today. So that I can help families from having the same fate that our family ended up having." Ament stated.