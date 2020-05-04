Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom announces second phase of reopening parts of California to start as early as Friday

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the next stage of reopening California's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will announce Thursday plans for California to move closer to reopening parts of the state in a "very positive sign" prompted by data on the coronavirus outbreak.

The governor said during his daily press conference Monday that the next stage of reopening the state's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.

Some businesses included in the Newsom's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, including book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others.

Those businesses will be allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up, given they follow additional safety protocols that will be released Thursday, Newsom says. The state is also working to create guidelines that will allow restaurants and other hospitality businesses to open their doors again, as well.

The state plans to reopen those sectors in four stages, as described by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell:

Stage 1: Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.

Stage 2: Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:

  • Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)

  • Schools

  • Childcare facilities


  • Retail businesses for curbside pick-up

  • Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees

Stage 3: Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:

  • Hair salons

  • Nail salons

  • Gyms

  • Movie theaters

  • Sporting events without live audiences


  • In-person religious services (churches and weddings)

Stage 4: Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:

  • Concert venues

  • Convention centers

  • Sporting events with live audiences


However, Newsom emphasized that not all areas will be forced to strictly adhere with the state's guidelines for moving into Phase 2. 12:21

On Friday, the governor hinted that restrictions may be lifted sooner than previously indicated.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomuclacoronavirus californiacoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
COVID-19: LA County officials report 21 additional deaths and 781 new cases
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom press conference
Upcoming LAUSD school year to start in mid-August, officials say
Hundreds protest stay-at-home orders in Rancho Cucamonga
Off-duty LAPD officer arrested in shooting of friend while camping
Texas park ranger pushed into water while enforcing social distancing
IE blood bank collecting plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients
Riverside County officials ready to start reopening region, await governor's OK
Show More
Sales soaring for light beers amid COVID-19 pandemic
Temecula teen saved by 'Idol' judges to stay in competition
Ventura County resumes issuing marriage licenses
OC conducts beach sweeps after Newsom orders countywide closures
Video of arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outrage
More TOP STORIES News