Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom announces second phase of reopening parts of California to start as early as Friday



Non-essential manufacturing (toys, furniture, clothing, etc.)



Schools



Childcare facilities





Retail businesses for curbside pick-up



Offices where working remotely isn't possible, but can be modified to make the environment safer for employees



Hair salons



Nail salons



Gyms



Movie theaters



Sporting events without live audiences





In-person religious services (churches and weddings)



Concert venues



Convention centers



Sporting events with live audiences

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will announce Thursday plans for California to move closer to reopening parts of the state in a "very positive sign" prompted by data on the coronavirus outbreak.The governor said during his daily press conference Monday that the next stage of reopening the state's economy is expected to begin as early as Friday.Some businesses included in the Newsom's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, including book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others.Those businesses will be allowed to reopen for curbside pick-up, given they follow additional safety protocols that will be released Thursday, Newsom says. The state is also working to create guidelines that will allow restaurants and other hospitality businesses to open their doors again, as well.The state plans to reopen those sectors in four stages, as described by Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sonia Angell:Everyone is either staying at home or a member of the essential workforce. This is the stage we are in now, and will stay in until a modification to the statewide stay-at-home order.Reopening lower risk workplaces, including:Reopening higher risk workplaces, which require close proximity to other people, including:Ending the stay-at-home order, which would allow for the reopening of:However, Newsom emphasized that not all areas will be forced to strictly adhere with the state's guidelines for moving into Phase 2. 12:21On Friday, the governor hinted that restrictions may be lifted sooner than previously indicated.