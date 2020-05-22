Reopening California

Ventura County restaurants begin welcoming back dine-in customers after more than 2 months

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- After more than two months of limited sales through take-out and delivery, Ventura County restaurants began welcoming dine-in customers once again.

County officials said Ventura County is the first in Southern California to be approved by the state for accelerated reopening, including allowing restaurants to hold modified dine-in services.

In Camarillo, restaurant owners were working on adapted in order to be in compliance with the new rules set up by the Ventura County Public Health Department.

"Tables, maybe every other one or 2 or 3, will be removed so that there'll be a lot more room inside the restaurants, said county Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin. "They'll also be encouraged and supported, hopefully by the cities, to have outdoor seating."

Camarillo city representatives began canvassing the area to educate businesses owners on what needs to be done, including providing them posters and flyers that promote physical distancing and other measures.

Restaurant employees in Ventura County are still required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers.

Owners told Eyewitness News they're glad to have employees back and customers said it's nice to be able to sit and enjoy a meal after nearly 10 weeks.

"What I miss the most is just being able to relax," said Larry Stewart of Ventura.

Retail stores across the county can also now reopen, with the same health measures against the coronavirus pandemic put in place.

While most Ventura County beaches are open, beach parking lots will remain closed through at least Memorial Day weekend.
