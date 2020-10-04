Business

Cardrooms, indoor malls reopening in LA County this week

By
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Cardrooms, malls and other businesses will start to reopen over this coming week in Los Angeles County.

The county has seven cardrooms and they can start reopening Monday with outdoor operations.

At Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady casino in Gardena, for example, the tents are set up outside and protocols will be in place when the facility opens Monday at 5 p.m. Masks will be required, plastic partitions and hand sanitizer will be in place.

Indoor shopping malls, nail salons, cardrooms and outdoor playgrounds in Los Angeles County will be allowed to start reopening soon with restrictions, the county's health director said Wednesday.



Nail salons have already reopened at 25% capacity in Los Angeles County.

Indoor malls are expected to reopen Wednesday.

Playgrounds will be allowed to open shortly, while guidelines allowing wineries and breweries to reopen are expected soon.

The reopenings are being allowed as Los Angeles continues to see modest improvements in its coronavirus positivity rates, hospitalizations and new daily cases. Officials had been concerned about a possible surge after Labor Day but that turned out to not be the case.

