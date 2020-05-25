Coronavirus

Large crowds expected at LA beaches for Memorial Day

Beaches and other recreational areas in Los Angeles County and across Southern California are expected to see an influx of visitors on Memorial Day.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Beaches and other recreational areas in Los Angeles County and across Southern California are expected to see another day of crowds on Monday.

Memorial Day brings hot temperatures to the region, and with many wanting to escape the heat, beaches, parks and trails anticipate an influx of visitors similar to the weekend.

Restrictions remain in place at beaches in L.A. County. The area is open for active use only, meaning using the beach for sunbathing, sitting on the sand, setting up canopies and picknicking will not be permitted.

Beach visitors will be required to be engaged in some sort of activity in order to be on the sand, such as walking, swimming and surfing.

Other restrictions require visitors to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distancing from others.

Police on ATVs were out on patrol in Seal Beach making sure people followed the rules on the sand as the beach was open during the weekend.



L.A. County has brought in a number of volunteers, more than 50, to remind beachgoers about the rules and law enforcement will also be there to enforce the guidelines if necessary.

If beachgoers ignore the rules, officials have warned they can shut down the beach early.

Bike paths at county beaches are also now open.

So far, L.A. County says it has not issued any citations to beachgoers.

One popular hiking trail, Eaton Canyon in Altadena, already had to shut down for Memorial Day after too many people showed up on Sunday and did not follow public health guidelines, officials said. L.A. County Parks and Recreation officials closed the trail Sunday.

Guidelines for Los Angeles County parks are available here.
