Report of man with gun at Lake Balboa bank launches big LAPD response

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES -- A brief panic ensued Tuesday evening at a Chase bank in Lake Balboa after police responded to a report of a possible man with a gun.LAPD officers surrounded the bank at 17201 Saticoy Street shortly after 6 p.m. The initial reports were that there may have been a man with a gun inside the bank. At least 15 to 20 officers responded to the scene.After a few minutes, a group of officers protected by a riot shield entered the bank.A man in a suit was seen opening the door and letting them in and then leaving the bank.He was later placed in handcuffs briefly and led to a police cruiser for questioning. A few minutes later he was seen at the scene no longer wearing handcuffs as he continued speaking with officers.A second man was led out of the bank a few minutes later also in handcuffs. He remained cuffed as officers investigated the scene.Officers searched a vehicle in the parking lot but it appears they did not find anything criminal in nature. About 20 minutes later they removed the man's handcuffs and he was set free. He eventually got into the vehicle that had been searched.It wasn't immediately clear what happened inside the bank to trigger the substantial police response. It appears police found no evidence of a robbery attempt or a man with a gun.