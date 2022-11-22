Suspect in custody after LAPD swarms Reseda neighborhood, serves warrant at residence

A suspect was taken into custody after Los Angeles police served a warrant at a home in a residential neighborhood of Reseda.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after Los Angeles police, supported by a SWAT team, served a warrant at a home in a residential neighborhood of Reseda.

Details of the person in custody and the basis of the warrant were not immediately disclosed by authorities.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Belmar Avenue, where officers arrived with at least two armored vehicles and a mobile command post. The block was closed to traffic during the operation, as were nearby streets.

Before the suspect was detained, video from AIR7 HD showed police officers positioned outside a single-story house and at multiple positions nearby.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.