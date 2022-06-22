Reseda mother pleads not guilty to killing her three children

The children were found dead in their apartment last year.
The mother, Liliana Carrillo, claims she was protecting them from their father.
The children were found dead in their home in April 2021.
Carrillo later gave a television interview in which she admitted to drowning her children.
Their father has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles, claiming his own pleas to intervene and protect the children were ignored.
Carrillo is being held on $6 million bail. Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 29.