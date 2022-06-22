Reseda mother pleads not guilty to killing her three children

EMBED <>More Videos

Reseda mother pleads not guilty to killing her three children

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Reseda woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her three young children.

The children were found dead in their apartment last year.

The mother, Liliana Carrillo, claims she was protecting them from their father.

The children were found dead in their home in April 2021.

Carrillo later gave a television interview in which she admitted to drowning her children.

RELATED: Reseda mother Lilliana Carrillo charged with murder of her 3 children

EMBED More News Videos

As a stunned community mourns the loss of three children who were found stabbed to death at a Reseda apartment over the weekend, new details are emerging about the relationship between the kids' parents.



Their father has filed a lawsuit against the city and county of Los Angeles, claiming his own pleas to intervene and protect the children were ignored.

Carrillo is being held on $6 million bail. Her next court appearance is set for Aug. 29.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
resedalos angeleslos angeles countydrowningchild deathhomicidechild killed
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Cosby sexually abused teen, orders him to pay $500K
Gascón defends his handling of El Monte shooting suspect case
Nonprofit offers to fully pay mortgages of El Monte officers killed
Austin Butler channels Elvis for new Baz Luhrmann film
Lawsuit: 2 slain CA boys unlawfully placed with foster parents
Ex-gas station manager raises $24K to undo 69 cents-a-gallon mishap
Man killed in South LA pursuit crash remembered by family, friends
Show More
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Investigation underway after 1 shot at Glendora grocery store
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
Jeep introduces 2nd plug-in hybrid, Grand Cherokee 4xe
More TOP STORIES News