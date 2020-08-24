be localish

North Hollywood restaurant continues to feed community and the homeless amid pandemic

Victorio's Ristorante opened in 1964 serving Italian food close to many of the Hollywood studio lots. The restaurant has also been giving back to the community by donating food since the 1980s.
By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Tradition, food...we try to keep recipes that are not fancy and trendy, just real food," said Robert Sandoval, owner of Victorio's.

The restaurant, which opened in 1964, has built longstanding relationships with the community.

"I moved here back 30 years ago, we were looking for a family restaurant so we picked Victorio's. And from the first day, I've been coming back all the time, because of the owner," said customer Manny Figueras.

Despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Sandoval said his business continues to help those in need.

"Everything started with the catering, where leftovers we started giving them to the missions and homeless shelters since the 80s. And then as you know, it increased because people were in need," said Sandoval.

Customers say they come here for the food, but stay for more.

"I love the people here, it's kind of like a community here. People who come here all love this place so much, and Robert knows everybody's first name," said customer Jed Mills.

