SoCal skating retailer Active Ride Shop facing bankruptcy auction

Southern California's top skate shop may be shutting its doors for good soon.
Active Ride Shop's lender plans to conduct a foreclosure auction to get rid of all assets related to the company including intellectual property, inventory and other assets.
Active's website has currently shut down all e-commerce and has a message that says it's "down for construction" while several of its stores have reported they plan to close in the coming days.
