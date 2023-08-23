Brazen suspects grab expensive perfume sets from mall store in Arcadia

Video shows five suspects in masks grab bottles of perfume from the Arcadia store and throw them into bags before running out.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- New videos are showing brazen robberies at several retail establishments in Southern California.

In one video, multiple suspects are seen stealing pricey perfume from a store at a mall in Arcadia.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows five masked thieves at the Dior counter inside the Macy's at the Shops of Santa Anita Mall on Tuesday. They grab boxed sets of perfumes, throw them into trash bags and run away as onlookers gasp.

Police say they left in a black four-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Arcadia police.

In a separate incident, video shows the aftermath of a flash-mob robbery at a store on Melrose Avenue.

The video posted to Citizen shows some of the workers from the Foot Locker try to confront the thieves and take the stolen merchandise back as they get into a car and drive away. The LAPD says an armed robbery report was made, but no suspects were caught.