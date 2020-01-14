ABC7 Salutes

Long Beach retired veterans patrol streets like regular officers, integral part of police department

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of retired veterans is making a big difference in Long Beach.

The men and women patrol the streets like regular officers as part of the Senior Police Partners Volunteer program and have become an integral part of the police department.

"I would not be sitting around discussing things with people, but actually going out in the city that I love to see what's going on," said John Ingram, 73, U.S. Navy veteran and volunteer.

The average age of the volunteers is 73. Seven of the 25 volunteers are military veterans. They don't carry guns but what they do have is compassion and understanding of what it's like being a senior citizen living in Long Beach.

"We've run into circumstances where they've got no one to turn to - no advocate. We can be an advocate and help (lead) them to resources within Long Beach," said 83-year-old Harry Ivey, retired U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran.

They help out the sworn officers at accident and crime scenes by directing traffic, providing crowd control and sometimes consoling victims.

"To be able to help people in uniform representing the police department has been rewarding. We can spend time as retirees - officers have calls that we don't," said Michael E. Karlson, U.S. Air Force veteran.

They served the United States proudly and today, they're doing the same at home.

"We're not very forceful. We try to engage people. We don't do any enforcement. We write some tickets but we try to engage people and get them on the right road," said Ingram.

"I'm trying to work as long as I can before I have to give it up," said 87-year-old Edmund Guerry, volunteer, U.S. Navy and Korean War veteran.

If you know of an organization that's making a difference in the lives of veterans, let us know on abc7.com/salutes and join the conversation on the ABC7 Salutes group on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countylong beachnavyveteranskorean warvolunteerismabc7 salutesarmyveteran
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
Veteran uses her company to help other vets and front-line workers
Getting help to veterans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Mom and son duo make iconic street art in Houston
Birthday cards flooding in after WWII veteran's request
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News