7 injured after truck crashes into Stater Bros. store in Rialto

Seven people were injured after a truck crashed into a Stater Bros. store in Rialto Monday morning, authorities said.

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --

The crash happened on the 160 block of Baseline Road, according to the Rialto Police Department. The preliminary investigation suggests an elderly woman crashed a Toyota Tundra into the front of the store, striking three registers.

Police said two people suffered significant injuries and five others sustained only minor non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities initially said six people were injured, but later updated that figure.

At least one employee was seen being taken out of the store on a stretcher and onto an ambulance.

Some customers said they ran for safety as the truck came towards them.

"I was just asking to use the bathroom but when I heard that bang, and then I see the car coming through... I was actually running and the car was coming after me and I dove. I dove to the right, it went to the left," said David Romo.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

