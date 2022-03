RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Rialto police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who walked into a local Walgreens and allegedly stole merchandise from the store's skincare aisle.Authorities say the women headed right for the skincare aisle with their large shopping bags.An eyewitness captured the two women on cell phone video, filling their shopping bags with items.The pair then casually walk out the doors, making no attempt to pay.No employees tried to stop them, but Rialto police hope someone will recognize the pair and give them a call.