Former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan dies at 92

Richard Riordan, the businessman who served as mayor of Los Angeles from 1993 until 2001 and was the last Republican to hold the title, has died. He was 92.

Shortly before he left office in 2001, he said he wanted Los Angeles residents to remember him as a man who loved the city.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Richard Riordan, the businessman who served as mayor of Los Angeles from 1993 until 2001 and was the last Republican to hold the title, has died. He was 92.

It's unclear how Riordan died.

Riordan was the 39th mayor of L.A. and was elected in 1993 then re-elected in 1997. He served until 2001.

While he was mayor, Riordan helped reshape the city after the 1992 riots ignited by the beating of Rodney King. He also helped expand the Los Angeles Police Department and helped in the recovery of the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Mayor Karen Bass released a statement on Riordan's death late Thursday night, highlighting his work.

"Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our City. He always had a place in his heart for the children of LA, and worked to improve how the City served our youth and communities as a passionate member of the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners.



Mayor Riordan's legacy includes our City's iconic Central Library, which he saved and rebuilt, and which today carries his name.



In the wake of the Northridge earthquake, Mayor Riordan set the standard for emergency action - he reassured us and delivered a response with an intensity that still pushes us all to be faster and stronger amidst crisis.



Though born in New York, Mayor Riordan will be remembered as an LA original.



I extend my deepest condolences to all who loved and looked up to Mayor Riordan. May he rest in peace."

In 2002, Riordan ran for governor, but lost in the primary election. The former mayor released a book in 2014 titled "The Mayor: How I Turned Around Los Angeles after Riots, an Earthquake and the O.J. Simpson Murder Trial."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.