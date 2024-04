FTC refunds over $5 million to Ring users

It comes from a settlement with Ring over charges the company allowed employees and contractors to access cameras.

The Federal Trade Commission is sending refunds to over 117,000 Ring users.

That gave them the ability to view consumers' private videos without consent.

The company was also accused of failing to implement security protections to keep hackers out of customer accounts.

So far, the FTC has identified more than $5.6 million worth of refunds.

The agency is sending those through Paypal.