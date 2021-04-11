Woman killed, domestic violence suspect found dead after standoff with police at Riverside mobile park

EMBED <>More Videos

Barricade in Riverside ends with domestic violence suspect found dead

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were dead following a shooting in Riverside that ended with a lengthy standoff with police.

The incident began about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at the King Arthur Estates Mobile Home Park in the 100 block of Sir Bedivere Drive, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

A woman was shot inside a home at the mobile park. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Three children were safely removed from the home, but the suspect barricaded himself inside.

After an hours-long standoff, SWAT officers entered the home and found the man dead.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the deadly shooting.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riversideriverside countybarricadeshootingdomestic violence
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News