Riverside County offering $10,000 grants to help businesses hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic

Riverside County is offering some financial relief to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses that receive the $10,000 grants can use those funds to pay for things such as payroll, rent and personal protective equipment. The grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Certain businesses, such as public entities, casinos and cannabis or adult entertainment-related establishments are not eligible for the grants.

The deadline to apply for a grant is Friday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

