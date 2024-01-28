Riverside County sheriff warns about scam calls asking for money to prevent arrest

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a telephone scam.
As explained in the department's Facebook video, the call purports to be from the law enforcement agency calling about an arrest warrant.
The scammers tell the victim they need to send payment to resolve the legal matter.
The scammers may even disguise their phone number to appear as if it is coming from the sheriff's department. They may even provide a deputy's name and ID number.
The real Riverside County Sheriff's Office advises the public they won't call asking for payment of any kind in exchange for deleting a warrant or preventing an arrest.