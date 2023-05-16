Violent head-on crash in Riverside leaves 5 hospitalized, several with critical injuries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were rushed to hospitals, several of them with critical injuries, after a violent head-on collision involving two cars on a street in Riverside, authorities said.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington and Stover avenues, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the agency could not confirm the ages of the victims or whether any of them were ejected from the two sedans.

News video from the scene showed debris from the wreckage scattered across Arlington Avenue.

The impact of the crash left both vehicles mangled. An engine block from one of the cars was seen on the ground near curb. Also on the street was one of the car's wheels, which was separated from the chassis.

The cause of the collision was under investigation.