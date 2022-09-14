2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

Investigators are working to see if the two men are connected to other crimes in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced.

According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week.

Investigators say the men were armed when they broke into a home in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood in May.

A woman was home alone when she was confronted by the two suspects.

She was not injured during the incident.

Both men were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and are currently being held on $1 million bail each.

Investigators are working to see if the two men are connected to other crimes in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.