$10,000 reward offered for help identifying suspects in series of Riverside home invasion robberies

The reward will remain available until the end of August, when the council will decide whether to renew it.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in a series of home invasion robberies targeting residents throughout Riverside, one of whom was shot.

The three robberies occurred in May, and the Riverside Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Unit has exhausted leads in their investigation, according to agency spokesman Officer Ryan Railsback.

Police Chief Larry Gonzalez asked the City Council to approve the $10,000 reward, which it did on Tuesday.

"We are hopeful this reward offer will elicit information that helps us bring these dangerous criminals to justice,'' Gonzalez said. "They terrorized our city, and we will utilize every resource available to find them.''

The first home invasion occurred at 9:40 p.m. on May 10 in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane. Railsback said multiple male suspects'' forced their way into the residence and held a couple and their 11-year-old child at gunpoint while ransacking the place.

The victims were not injured.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on May 15, another home invasion occurred in the 18400 block of Moss Road, where two armed men gained access to the home.

According to Railsback, the occupants, a husband and wife, were confronted as they lay in bed, and one of the bandits shot the man several times before fleeing with valuables.

The victim underwent surgery and survived.

At about 6:30 a.m. on May 17, a woman was in her home in the 1500 block of Kyle Court when two armed suspects broke in and held her at gunpoint while stealing property, Railsback said.

She was not hurt.

Detectives are not certain whether all three home invasions are connected.

The reward will remain available until the end of August, when the council will decide whether to renew it.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police department at 951-354-2007, or via email at 212.5TF@riversideca.gov.

