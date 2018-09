Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect detained

EMBED >More News Videos A 69-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man while waiting on the platform at the Riverside Metrolink station.

A suspect has been detained in connection to the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station, police said.The victim was dropped off by a friend around 8 a.m. Sunday and was stabbed while walking onto the platform . The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.The identity of the suspect was not immediately released by Riverside police. Investigators were expected to release further information later Monday.