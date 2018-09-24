Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect detained

Riverside Metrolink station.

A suspect has been detained in connection to the brutal stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station, police said.

The victim was dropped off by a friend around 8 a.m. Sunday and was stabbed while walking onto the platform. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released by Riverside police. Investigators were expected to release further information later Monday.

