Possible arson fire rips through post office in Riverside, person of interest detained

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A post office in Riverside was heavily damaged in a fire Friday morning and police are calling it suspicious.

The fire started before 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Officials say it started at the back of the building and then spread.

The post office sustained about $50-70,000 in damage, but a majority of the mail should be fine, officials added.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a dumpster and a trash can also engulfed in flames in the same area.

Officials are investigating the fires as possible arson and a person of interest was detained for questioning. No arrests have been made.