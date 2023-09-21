Massage parlor employee shoots, critically injures robbery suspect in Riverside

An investigation is underway after a massage parlor employee shot and critically injured a robbery suspect in Riverside.

The incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday at E-Joy Foot And Body Massage, according to Riverside Police Department. Officers say the employee opened fire after two men tried to rob the place.

They both fled the scene, but the suspect who was hurt ended up at a nearby Northgate Market and was then taken to the hospital. The other suspect managed to get away.

The business was closed at the time. No employees were hurt and nothing was stolen.

Police said the employee's gun was legally registered, and that the district attorney will investigate the shooting.