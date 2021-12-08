Road rage shooting in Atwater Village under investigation

By
Road rage shooting in Atwater Village under investigation

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating a shooting that happened in late November in Atwater Village at the intersection of Dover Street and Edenhurst Avenue.

It's an apparent road rage incident, according to police.

Dashcam video captured the sound of two drivers arguing, and then one driver shot at the other driver.

Alhambra resident Ricardo Maciel said he was shot at and called it frightening.

"This moment I can't believe because I don't see the gun," said Maciel. "I just heard the sound and my feeling this moment ... maybe this guy try to kill me."

Police said the suspect also hit a nearby home.

"This guy almost hit my car and I open my windows and just say, 'It's my turn,' and the guy [aimed] at my face," said Maciel. "I saw the bullet in my windshield and I checked my body because I just heard the sound of the shot."

Maciel said he's OK. According to police, no injuries were reported.

As of now, no arrests have been and there is no description of the suspect or suspects and their vehicle.

