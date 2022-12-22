Woman shot in possible road rage incident in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident in the Rosena Ranch community in San Bernardino.

It happened around noon Thursday near the intersection of Clearwater Parkway and Sycamore Creek Drive.

Police said the driver of a white SUV opened fire at the woman and her vehicle. She was driving a black Mercedes SUV, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department told Eyewitness News the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or what specifically may have sparked the alleged road rage.

A suspect description was also not immediately released and it's unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.