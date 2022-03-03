A new chapter for the Caped Crusader with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz in 'The Batman'

HOLLYWOOD -- Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz star in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman." She gives us her take on sexy Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman. And Pattinson takes ownership of one of the most popular super heroes ever. The actor told us what he thought about his unique look as "The Batman.""Normally, you know, you're being hypercritical when you watch something. And there's something about having your face covered. And there's something about the tone of the movie. I mean, it's kind of, you know, we were shooting for a long time but the world that Matt's created, I mean, it's so fully realized that you kind of, I mean, it's one of the only movies I've ever done where I can really just watch it as a movie," said Pattinson.There's a lot of action and peril in the movie. But there's also some romantic tension that offers a nice break from all that turmoil."I agree with you. I think Matt did a really beautiful job at grounding the story with a lot of emotion and, and that really is the core of the movie and everything comes out of that, all the action, all the stressful moments, everything. It's all connected to this, you know, this emotional core," said Kravitz.Gotham City is a dangerous, crime-ridden place. So, why would anyone want to live there?"I think some of the best places in the world are rough. You know what I mean? And complicated. And there's so many different kinds of people in so many different beliefs all in one very small area. And I think that's, you know, what makes these kinds of cities beautiful and also what makes them really scary," said Kravitz."And just seeing how everybody just naturally reacts to the kind of power of the iconography, i mean, it's kind of incredible. I mean, you literally feel, I mean, it's, you feel like, you feel like you're Batman. It's such a ridiculous thing to say but you really do," said Pattinson.