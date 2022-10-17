Cigarette thrown on dry grass believed to have sparked fire at festival in Temple, Texas

The Bell County Marshal's Office said it is believed a cigarette that someone threw in the dry grass is what sparked the fire.

TEMPLE, Texas -- More than 70 cars were damaged by a grass fire just outside of Temple, Texas, and video we obtained shows just how much damage was made.

The cars were parked in a grassy field at the Robinson Family Farm's fall festival celebration on Saturday.

According to the Bell County Fire Marshal's Office, it is believed the blaze was sparked by a cigarette that someone threw in the dry grass.

Bell County is currently under a burn ban because of extreme drought conditions.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The farm is family owned, and according to its website, opens seasonally for Easter, a pumpkin patch and for precut Christmas tree sales.