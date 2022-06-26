u.s. & world

Colorado restaurant using 'robot server' to help staff amid worker shortage

Tom's Watch Bar in Denver recently started using the new technology, but it's not meant to replace people.
EMBED <>More Videos

CO restaurant using 'robot server' to help staff amid worker shortage

DENVER, Co. (KABC) -- A Colorado restaurant has a futuristic solution to its labor shortage problem: a robot server.

Tom's Watch Bar in Denver recently started using the new technology, but it's not meant to replace people.

The robot server is there just to help when things get busy.

"It's completely different than what we have here in the U.S.," said Refik Turkanovich, the operating partner at Tom's Watch Bar. "It's definitely capable of going from one station to the next, delivering dishes, delivering food, if necessary, and then going back to its home station."

Turkanovic said like many restaurants throughout the city, he and his staff are having a tough time finding workers. Plus, when you add in the amount of business coming in due to the Stanley Cup games, the restaurant needs help.

"We did this just to help alleviate some of the labor pressure," he said.

On standing room only days at the restaurant, the robot will be put to work.

"We have pretty strict ADA regulations, and that robot essentially follows that lane," said Turkanovic. "It has great maneuvering capabilities."

The next time the restaurant sees a full house, food and drinks may come courtesy of the bar's newest "robot" employee, which doesn't have a name yet, but employees are working on that.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoloradoemploymentrobotsnationaltechnologyu.s. & worldrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
The dream of owning a home is out of reach for 4 million Americans
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
TOP STORIES
Heat prompts concern as Jurupa Valley brush fire chars 110 acres
3rd day of protests against abortion ruling scheduled in downtown LA
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
22 people were found dead in a South African tavern: police
CHP investigating possible 110 Freeway shooting in South LA
Hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona named 'World's Ugliest Dog'
Show More
The dream of owning a home is out of reach for 4 million Americans
West Covina police investigating after dead body found outside Vons
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
New gun store in Burbank causing uproar with some residents
More TOP STORIES News