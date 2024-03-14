Former 'General Hospital' actress Robyn Bernard found dead at 64 in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on "General Hospital" for more than a decade, has died at 64.

The body of the former actress was found Tuesday in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Patrol deputies were called to the location and conducted a preliminary investigation.

"There was no evidence of foul play," sheriff's Sgt. Deirdre Vickers said.

It was unclear why or exactly how long Bernard had been at the location. Detectives are still investigating, and the cause of her death has not been released.

Bernard is survived by her father and two sisters.

City News Service contributed to this report.