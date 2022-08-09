Video: Pyrotechnics at LA Angels minor league fireworks show launched straight into crowd

A security guard was reportedly struck in the foot and had to go to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The team said the fireworks that veered off course were roman candles that were installed upside down by mistake. A security guard was reportedly struck in the foot and had to go to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

MADISON, Ala. (KABC) -- Fans at a Los Angeles Angels affiliate minor league baseball game thought they would be seeing a fireworks show, but instead, they were forced to run for their lives.

Fans at Friday night's fireworks show during the Rocket City Trash Pandas' game in Madison, Alabama, saw the pyrotechnics launch directly into the crowd.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News that was posted to social media shows dozens of fans running for cover.

The team said the fireworks that veered off course were roman candles that were installed upside down by mistake.

Officials said they're taking them out entirely for future shows.

