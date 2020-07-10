Arts & Entertainment

'The Outpost' is new movie based on true story of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan battling the Taliban

Rod Lurie directs Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood in the new movie 'The Outpost' based on a true story of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan battling the Taliban.
By
Before he became a movie director, Rod Lurie was an entertainment reporter, a film critic and a radio host. And if you go even further back, you'll find he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point... and he served four years in the Army. Lurie's latest movie takes him back to the Army world.

"The Outpost" is based on a true story, and began as a best-selling book by journalist Jake Tapper. It's a combat film based on the true story of a small team of U.S. soldiers stationed in Afghanistan; dozens of men who must battle hundreds of Taliban fighters.

"If we can't agree on anything else, it's that the American soldier is, you know, one of the greatest things about our country," said Lurie.

This movie was shot at a remote rock quarry in Bulgaria.

"I mean, it was really out in the middle of nowhere and the actors and crew, we had nothing to do but this movie!" said Lurie. "A lot of people in this film, it's their first movie ever. And I hired people that were soldiers; that were marines; that were SEALS."

Lurie considers the author, Tapper, as a man to be admired.

"You know, he got an advance on the film and that money went to military charities," said Lurie. "I mean, the guy is really devoted."

Lurie was devoted to making this movie, even in the darkest of times. As he was preparing for the production, his 27 year old son, Hunter, died of a blood clot. He dedicated "The Outpost" to Hunter.

"He became the heart of this movie, you know? He drove this film," said Lurie. "To be honest with you, I don't know what this film would have been without him driving it with his soul and I don't know if I would even be here if I didn't have this film to make to carry me through. I needed a purpose."

"The Outpost" is available now for viewing on VOD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesoldiersafghanistan war
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at Lake Piru
New photos show suspects in Lancaster beating, robbery
LA mayor warns stay-at-home order may return as COVID cases rise
IE doctor explains drop in death rate among hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Body camera transcripts reveal George Floyd's final moments
High-speed chase ends in Santa Monica, 2 in custody
Officials rule Robert Fuller's death suicide
Show More
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
SoCal air quality on July 4th weekend was worst in a decade, officials say
COVID-19: Riverside County sees highest one-day total of new cases to date
DCFS plans to place social workers on Antelope Valley school campuses
Oxnard school's reopening plans may include devices to detect close proximity
More TOP STORIES News