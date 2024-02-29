West Hollywood gym owner pistol-whipped while fending off Rolex robbery

Video shows three men assault the victim and attempt to rob his watch, but he resists and eventually they flee empty-handed.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a West Hollywood gym is recovering after he was pistol-whipped while fending off an attempt to rob his Rolex watch.

The brazen daytime attack happened in the 8300 block of Sunset Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. Video shows three suspects approach the man on the street as he is walking his dog, a Maltipoo named Hercules.

At least one suspect is armed with a gun. They begin beating and pistol-whipping him as he retreats and then curls up on the ground, but refuses to give up his Rolex and attempts to defend himself.

The victim told Eyewitness News it was just his instinct to fight back, even as the assailants were screaming: "Take it off, take it off, we're gonna shoot you, we're gonna shoot you."

Eventually the suspects run off without the watch and flee in a vehicle.

A similar robbery was reported nearby about an hour later, according to LAPD.

In that incident, near Third Street and Cochran Avenue, four suspects in a black Cadillac robbed a man of his watch on the street, with at least one of them wielding a semiautomatic handgun. Police have not confirmed if they were the same suspects in the attempted Rolex robbery.

The suspects remain outstanding.